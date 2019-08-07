Editor:
If Donald Trump is responsible for the recent mass shootings is Barack Obama responsible for Sandy Hook?
It seems like the media loves to inflame the masses so they can report that the masses are inflamed. It would be funny if not so tragic. Trump's unrestrained mouth is bad enough without the media putting their slant on it and fanning the flames.
Bud Crihfield
El Jobean
