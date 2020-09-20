Editor:

We received a email from Rep. Steube telling us how proud he was in joining with President Trump on the visit to Florida.

We responded by asking if he also joined and approved in President Trump's February lie minimizing the coronavirus threat. A lie which ultimately misled the American public and likely contributed to a greater loss of lives by those who refused to wear masks and take cautions published by the Center For Disease Control.

Was this failure of President Trump to cover up the disease threat a criminal act? Where does contributing to manslaughter begin?

Joseph Batal

Punta Gorda

