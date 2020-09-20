Editor:
We received a email from Rep. Steube telling us how proud he was in joining with President Trump on the visit to Florida.
We responded by asking if he also joined and approved in President Trump's February lie minimizing the coronavirus threat. A lie which ultimately misled the American public and likely contributed to a greater loss of lives by those who refused to wear masks and take cautions published by the Center For Disease Control.
Was this failure of President Trump to cover up the disease threat a criminal act? Where does contributing to manslaughter begin?
Joseph Batal
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.