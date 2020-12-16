Editor:

November 2020, WaterLife magazine printed an article regarding Tom Cruise’s visit to Sunseekers in Charlotte Harbor. Mr. Cruise was interested in this site for the future hub of the Church of Scientology.

I was wondering why there was no other mention of this, if it is true. I can’t be the only one who has read it.

Looking forward to your comments.

Donald Topazio

Punta Gorda


