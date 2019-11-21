Editor:
The pathetic circus going on right now in Washington is an absolute embarrassment to all American citizens. Politicians on both sides of the aisle behave like elementary school playground bullies.
I'll refrain from name calling, as our president is the expert. The Republicans are attacking the Democrats verbally over the impeachment controversy, but permit me to ask this question: What would the Republicans be doing of the president was a Democrat?
Party loyalty is paramount in Washington. Our country takes a backseat. Thomas Jefferson predicted such a fiasco when the two-party system was initiated. Smart man.
This comedy show would be an absolute flop on Broadway but it might play well in American gutters.
Lawrence Mould
Port Charlotte
