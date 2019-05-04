Editor:

Finally, an article addressing those dead trees on U.S. 41. Thank you.

I've been shaking my head in disbelief for the last two months wondering why they planted them in winter, the dry season.

Another waste of taxpayers money. The contractor states the trees are in transplant shock. Yeah, right!

Anyone with any sense knows a large planted tree like the ones put out there need tons of watering. The tree plantings are "lipstick on a pig." Instead of trying to improve the looks of the medians, why not grant some money to the owners of the dozens of old, dilapidated strip shopping centers along this route to remodel and improve?

Better money spent for sure.

Cindy L. Smith

Punta Gorda

