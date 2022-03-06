Several years ago I started writing letters to the Daily Sun describing the previously clear Peace River where I live becoming an opaque, scummy brown and noted numerous species of marine life that had disappeared after it started. Another more deadly change was the red tide, previously said to be unable to tolerate conditions inside the harbor and never documented here before, suddenly showing up inside the harbor, initially poisoning hundreds of wintering ducks.
I have learned that the daily brown flood is millions of gallons of wastewater being pumped into the Peace River and it's coming from Charlotte County Utilities at the intersection of I-75 and Harborview Road, behind the former UF/FAS Environmental complex.
Now when the red tide shows up on the coast and meets this stuff, it fills the harbor. Remember the mess last year, the massive piles of dead fish around the harbor. We can thank the daily flood of nutrients for the magnitude of that mess. The highest concentrations of red tide (red dots on the charts) went all the way up the river to the wastewater source, below I-75 bridge. The entire harbor was red.
Commissioners and other community leaders know about it, have denied it or pretended not to know, and haven't the decency to warn residents to stay out of the water. Someone should explain to everybody else how this happened and when it will end. I hope others care. Anybody can check it out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.