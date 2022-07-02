I have been intensively watching the January 6th hearings with great interest as they clearly show an “out of touch with reality” President (former AG Bill Barr’s words, not mine) trying to push an obvious lie onto the American people for the sole purpose of his personal benefit.
I am a veteran who proudly served my country during Vietnam and I am also an attorney who worked at the Department of Justice during the Watergate scandal. I understand the importance of duty to country and the mission of the DOJ (which is to pursue justice). The hearings are presenting facts (mostly from Republicans who had close contact with Donald Trump) which clearly show that he did not understand these principles. The facts being presented show the perverted extremes that DT and some of his closest advisers resorted to to keep him in office rather than to serve the American public or to pursue Justice.
Before anyone calls these hearings a “sham” or “witch hunt” or similar description, first, be sure that you actually watched the hearings (not just some summary from Fox News or someone else) and secondly, ask yourself: “Is this the type of person that I want to be POTUS?”
These hearings are important so that everyone knows that there was a free and fair election that Donald Trump lost and that his efforts to push the “big lie” started a riot at our Nation’s Capital where some people lost their lives.
