A letter writer’s commentary on the electoral college and Joe Biden’s “massive” win leave me wondering whether to laugh or cry! If people like him had lived in Kansas, the Dakotas and/or anyMidwestern states he would realize the electoral college has kept our governance stable, nationwide, for the last 250 years. Take it away and the East and West coasts control everything! Scratch through the surface, you might actually learn something! The college was genius to begin with and is more relevant now than ever!
Perhaps he should look into the ballot dumping that has occurred in the middle of the night and, so far, has been concealed but Sidney Powell guarantees it will come out and I agree. Might it be after “Sleepy Joe” slides into the recliner? Likely! But, this will come to light as one of the darkest moments in American history.
I have suspended my Facebook account and have never used Twitter. I am afraid! These megaliths are controlling our thought processes! If you don’t agree, watch “Social Dilemma”, on Netflix, it should force your mind out of park! Please watch it! We are in big trouble folks!
Richard Gillespie
Port Charlotte
