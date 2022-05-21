North Korea has just discharged its 16th missile ‘test’ of this year.
I think what it is ‘testing’ is whether anybody notices it is there.
A lot of other countries and their misfortunes have been trumpeted in the news and we are supposed to believe that North Korea wants to stay isolated, but we know this isn’t quite so.
It is not safe for our leaders to ignore a country run by a potentially volatile ruler who is desperate to be noticed, who clamors for a stage.
Can we not take advantage of the pandemic and reach out to those neglected or troubled neighbors? Can’t we speak to Cuba to inquire how they are coping, to ask if they need help with vaccines, because – does anybody know? (Or, since their health care services normally outshine our own, can we ask if they can help us!) As long as there are people anywhere in the world who have not combatted Covid-19, it ought to matter to everybody – because everybody remains at risk in that case.
We can ask if they need help and this begins a conversation. And conversation is critical.
We can converse with the North Koreans who’ve just given word they suffer with the virus - signaling they are perhaps desperate; we can begin a conversation again and it is important for our government to do so. And with repeated weapons damaging and polluting the world’s waters and the creatures of the sea, isn’t conversation a better way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.