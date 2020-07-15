Editor:
Today, Omar stated we must dismantle the U.S. economy, give everyone a free home, stop personal wealth and abolish the police. Her loyalty is not with our country but in Somalia where she is from where the people have no freedom.
Maybe she should move there and see how much her voice will or will not be heard. The Democrats want to take away our freedom of speech, jobs, independence and everything we have as the greatest country in the world and turn us into a socialist dictatorship.
Before you vote for Biden just look at who he picks for VP (if he ever makes up his so-called mind) because that person and the left party will run the country and all of us. He will be a puppet and returned to the basement to ferment.
Phyllis Grilo
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.