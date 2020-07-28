Editor:

I have observed from two reliable sources that recently over 250% of testing sites report 100% of patents or very close to that amount had the COVID-19. Statistically that is almost impossible. One of these sites is Orlando Health with reported 98%. When contacted they reported the rate was actually 9.4%, which is a lot less than 98%.

Now I would think that this was a story that you needed to tell. I will be watching! But I do not have a lot of confidence in You.

Donald Mueller

Punta Gorda

