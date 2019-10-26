Editor:

I have seen many news articles predicting future water shortages in Southwest Florida as a result of increased population and other factors. In your Sunday edition there was a half-page cartoon sponsored by Peace River Manasota Water Management predicting the dire consequences of no future planning.

I have owned a home on Little Gasparilla Island for 24 years and always used treated cistern water collected from the roof. In that time there has also been a small, private water company that did not extend service to my home and supplied poor quality water from wells. Five years ago they borrowed to finance a supply line across the bay and began buying water from Charlotte County Utilities and now I am told by the County Commission that I must connect to the water company next January.

Not only will the connection fee be in the $5,000 range, this will allow CCU and the water company to dip into my checking account for about $100 a month. This is a complete disregard for water conservation in favor of a total regard for income. I will continue to have my cisterns available but don’t come crying to me when you can only take one shower a week.

Robert Davis

Placida

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments