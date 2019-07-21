Editor:
The local environmental group Hands Along the Water will be holding an educational event regarding nutrients and how they impact our land and water.
This event is free and is open to members and the public. It's being held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Frances T. Bourne Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, in Venice. The presentation will be lead by local water expert Steve Suau.
Hope to see you there.
Anthony McChesney
Venice
