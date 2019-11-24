Editor:
Steve Reilly’s article (“What’s the future of tourism in Charlotte County?” Sun papers Nov. 16) says water quality is an issue to address, but he doesn’t go into detail. For those looking for details on the county’s water quality situation, a recent paper by three local community leaders and scientists should be of interest. And it is more than tourism. Our whole economy, lifestyle and real estate values are at stake.
The 54-page report is titled “Ideas for Enhancing Charlotte County’s Management of Our Exceptional Estuaries, Waterways and Water Quality – Now.” The purpose of this paper is to provide ideas for improving the county’s capabilities for restoring and safeguarding our invaluable estuaries and waterways before irreparable damage occurs. It is intended to alert and inform local community members about our water quality crisis in the making, as well as start discussions and encourage actions which protect and restore our waterways.
Charlotte County is a special place with a water-based lifestyle but it is changing rapidly. Correcting our water quality problems now and planning for future growth are essential for our economy and waterways over the long-term.
A brief six-page summary as well as the full report are available at http://www.ecopapak.org/wq/ideas.htm.
William (Coty) Keller
Port Charlotte
