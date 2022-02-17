Editor:

Ms Calvert’s story ended poorly considering the headline “Sunseeker Resort not only reason new structure needed.”

She states the district says it is not for Sunseeker because they have their own pressurized water system.

Boy was she duped, having your own pressurized water system has absolutely nothing to do with drawing water from the public system.

There’s little doubt this new tank and the millions it will cost is a direct result of Sunseeker Resort. Once again the county is spending millions of dollars for a developer from our tax dollars.

How much did the county help homeowners when the new sewers were constructed and residents were required to hook up? Just asking.

Mike Elden

Port Charlotte

