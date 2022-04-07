We either are a nation of laws and accountability - or we are not. Let's not forget another "steal" in our American history - it was known as the Watergate burglary.
On June 17, 1972 five perpetrators were arrested while breaking into the DNC headquarters. Just a little office burglary, so what's the big deal? The perpetrators were paid with cash linked to the Committee for the Re-Election of the President (Nixon).
All told, there were 69 indictments and 48 people - many of them top administration officials - convicted or pleaded guilty for the burglary of the Democratic headquarters. Two attorneys general of the United States plus executive staff and White House attorneys were indicted of federal crimes including fraudulent cover-ups.
So, what is a bigger, more egregious "steal"? Taking file folders out of a locked filing cabinet or taking a fair and free election from the American people? Taking papers from your opponent to be used against them or taking democracy away from the people?
Essentially, the entire legal process took 4- or 5-years including appeals, but justice was served. Criminals, whether in plain sight or attempting to cover-up, were held accountable. Nixon resigned within 26 months, the Watergate 7 trial started in 28 months and convictions declared within 31 months. Lest we forget history.
