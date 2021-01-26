Editor:
I’m so over Covid-19, but I do wear a mask. I’m sick of Black vs. White. I’m sick of Democrats vs. Republicans. I’m sick of Christians vs atheists. I'm sick of hatred and intolerance. I'm sick of the lack of accountability and frequent hypocrisy. I’m really sick of the media insulting and judging everyone. I’m sick of no one being allowed to think what they want and feel what they do without offending someone. I am sick of blaming the whole for the sins of a few.
We’re one race — the human race. You want to believe in God? Okay, believe in God. You want to believe in magical creatures that fly around and sprinkle fairy dust to make life better? Awesome... you do you and I’ll pray for you.
But stop thrusting your beliefs on others and not being able to deal with the fact that they don’t have the same exact mindset as you. Having our own minds is what makes us all individual and beautiful. If you can’t handle the fact that you may have a friend that has opposing views as you, then you are not any better than the bigots and the racists. I don’t have to agree with everything you believe to be a decent human being and your friend.
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.