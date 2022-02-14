Each is born and each dies, bookends to life. What we do between is all important, whom we choose to become.
Each of us is unique; born a clean slate, a product of our environment, the interplay of sensual perceptions and the cognitive ordering of our individual experience. Environment is not equal, we can be dealt a severe hand, handicapped in one way or another, the product of what is heaped upon us. Some of us could spend an entire life digging ourselves out of the accidents of birth.
We are born animals; we have barbaric tendencies. In its essence, life always has the imperative of survival. We are different, we observe and think. Developing our minds enhances our well being. Each of us, all of us must make choices and each choice enhances or detracts from our ability to be. Choices mold us, makes us ever increasingly in control of our own destiny. Choice is the great equalizer, the equal opportunity life offers. We can deviate from the environment of our birth, elevate ourselves from the accidental handicaps, the bad beginnings.
Each of us has the ability to grow. Life without growth is miserable. We always have a choice. We can rise above “The sins of our fathers.” We can rise up out of the chasms of nothingness, rise up from the ghettos of despair.
We can light the candle of hope in our hearts.
Christ said, “I am the light of the world, the way and truth.”
