Editor:
The Republicans keep saying I should be afraid of socialism. So I went on a search to find these socialists within the USA.
(Socialism is pooling our money to provide different programs for everyone).
Wow, did I find a lot of them.
Fire departments, police dept, public schools, veterans benefits, drinking water, Medicare, national parks, safe food and drugs, sewers, hazardous waste clean-up, national weather stations.
I had no idea we have been invaded by these socialist programs. There are so many I don’t know which one to fight first, Social Security, there’s that word again. Maybe if we eliminate the word Social and just call it Security. That would help a lot.
Robert Moran
Port Charlotte
