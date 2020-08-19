Editor:

The Republicans keep saying I should be afraid of socialism. So I went on a search to find these socialists within the USA.

(Socialism is pooling our money to provide different programs for everyone).

Wow, did I find a lot of them.

Fire departments, police dept, public schools, veterans benefits, drinking water, Medicare, national parks, safe food and drugs, sewers, hazardous waste clean-up, national weather stations.

I had no idea we have been invaded by these socialist programs. There are so many I don’t know which one to fight first, Social Security, there’s that word again. Maybe if we eliminate the word Social and just call it Security. That would help a lot.

Robert Moran

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments