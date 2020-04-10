Editor:
Just want to say how much my husband and I appreciate the county employees for doing a great job during this crazy time! Our library on Aaron Street has been amazing, Publix on Peachland doing a wonderful job, all these people have families of their own that they are worried about. Thank you all so much. You're are greatly appreciated.
Pegi and Dave Wilder
Port Charlotte
