Editor:
The person who penned the article, "Half country brain dead," on Jan. 17 belongs in that group. His prejudices are despicable.
He states the number of Hispanics in our country in 1960 at 55 million and projected to be 112 million by 2050. That number is small in comparison to the number of whites here in the 1600s, compared to the number here at the present. When the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock I am sure they did not go through a port of entry or show their immigration documents or visas.
They came to avoid persecution in their homeland, the same as people in the caravans today. They are seeking better lives for their children, who are not as he states, products of drugs and alcohol.
Would we all not do the same for our children?
Most of these people are not displacing American workers for the low-paying jobs, which most people here would not perform.
I agree we need a better system to weed out undesirables, but not on the backs of the downtrodden. We are a country of immigrants and should show compassion for the less fortunate.
Donald Geoffroy
Punta Gorda
