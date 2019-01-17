Editor:
The legal aspect of special assessments started in the early 1970s. Like most corruption in our nation we have transformed from, one nation under God, to a nation of self-servers.
JFK was about to drain the swamp and now we have 470 pages of crap legislation to convince us that special assessments without referendum is legal.
Unity in our country is lost as we continue in a division that has grown over 50 percent just a reminder of the old saying, divided we fall. Ad valorem is a Latin word for estimating value. Non-ad valorem is based on a 1970s creation of a tax based on benefiting development without voter approval.
Using this methodology it can not be stopped by the people and will continue to increase property taxes by the cost of the assessment while increasing the ad valorem tax by the same amount. Better known as double-dipping, that only works for a few, leaving we the people no longer in control of our property rights.
The homesteader is no longer exempt from this new way of taxing, and selling becomes the only option for the poor, as they look for more assistance from those who have disturbed their lives.
Extortion became legal in Charlotte County on June 21, 1991.
Don Monroe
Port Charlotte
