Editor:

El Jobean is hanging in there. Construction is still going on! All the gift shops, and beauty shops, closed. The people hurt the most. But the yacht club came through, Boredom gone. There was a golf cart pulling two surfers on a giant sign through the streets of town. Beat that.

Life is slogging on. five or six of us are getting together on an open porch and either doing crafts or playing cards. Plenty of fresh air and ventilation. We need the contact.

I am still serving dinner to the homeless every night. This is the reason for the coalition and the Jesus Loves you Ministry. This job cannot be done away with.

Pat Spence

El Jobean

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments