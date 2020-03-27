Editor:
I’m shocked that you would printed that letter from that person, who I will not name in my letter. He is part of what’s wrong with society.
I totally understand freedom of speech, but to let this person's letter be printed, I just don’t understand it. This person doesn’t realize that the elderly have and still do spend monies in our communities. It’s very easy to pass judgment on something or somebody that they themselves have not thought through or experienced in their life.
I just wish that everybody would look at themselves in the mirror and say I will treat people the way I would like to be treated, and stop all the BS. We’re all in this together weather we like it or not.
Timothy Huner
Port Charlotte
