Editor:
Evidently Commissioners Constance, Truex, Doherty and Tiseo really like chickens. They believe that you like chickens too and that you want them in your neighborhood. I do not know the answer, but, how many commissioners live in neighborhoods where deed restrictions ban farm animals? No “cluckers” near their backyard.
As a prospective home buyer, charmed by the public image Charlotte County has carefully crafted and ready to relocate to paradise, my view of a chicken coop in an adjacent back yard would propel me out the door faster than almost anything else, except for seeing rats, which are common around chickens. Home values will increase in deed restricted areas and drop in “coop communities”.
Chickens are not clean. In the rainy season their droppings wash onto neighboring properties and into the waterways. In the dry season the dust from droppings blows in all directions.
The Commission love affair with chicken coops seems to be based on anecdotal evidence that neighboring counties don’t seem to have big problems. This outlook has driven the decision in spite of the recent warning from CDC that a significant uptick in Salmonella Infections has been experienced due primarily to backyard chicken coops. It is very troubling that, to my knowledge, no expert in communicable diseases has been interviewed by the Commission as to the risks to chicken owners, their neighbors and the community.
Clif Kewley
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.