The history of the English-speaking people is 3,000 years and many influences. It is a warring, wasteful heritage. It led to the Magna Carta and representative government. The world was plundered, despoiled, cultures and societies obliterated. Great ideas, Christianity, the enlightenment promulgated; technology and destruction advanced.
The United States is that heritage; no other people could have created the foundation: not the Spanish, Portuguese, Ottoman Empire, nor the Chinese.
Along with the glory and the dream we had slavery, eradication of the Indians, the warrior mentality, plunder and destruction, the military congressional industrial complex, absurd reasoning; we spend a trillion a year while Rome burns.
The good is obliterated, adulterated by competing ideologies and passions. We recede into the limbo of all corrupted people.
We are no longer commanders of our fate. Our actions and judgments are absurd; the consequences severe.
“27 people have more wealth than 2 billion.” In Charlotte County, 42 percent of households cannot meet living expenses. Five percent own over half of all the United States. You could catalogue a list, a very long list, things you see each night on local news that are the desperate activity of this obscene reality.
In the United States you are either a have or destitute. There is one paramount value, money. To obtain money you must sell your soul, turn a blind eye to all the suffering created by a failed system.
We are a broken, godless people. Inevitably, the masters of insanity, spurn God.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
