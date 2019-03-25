Editor:
Donald Trump: "I don't really" see a rise in white nationalism.
This is what happens when you elect a president who doesn’t read, by all accounts can not comprehend or synthesize data, or absorb information that is outside his already conceived versions of Trump-truths.
It is I suppose really hard for a white nationalist to see white nationalism in others. It is, I suppose, really hard for a man who has not reserved even a corner of his heart for feeling the depth and breadth of the human condition to see that his statements feed in fact what is darkest in other men.
How and when will this end? We are indeed in the throes of a national emergency and it is not at the southern border.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.