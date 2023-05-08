LETTER: We are entering into time of sorrows May 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:The time of sorrows.What is happening in America and the World? Is it fact or fiction that disasters and destruction is continually occurring all over the planet.Why is this happening?We are now entering into the time of sorrows.In Matthew 24:8, Our Lord Jesus spoke about many things concerning the end times. Men that deceive saying they are Christ and shall deceive many.And wars and rumors of wars for nations shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there shall be famines and pestilences and earthquakes in divers places.False prophets shall arise and shall deceive many. This generation shall not pass till all these things be fulfilled.Then shall two be in the field the one shall be taken and the other left.Two women shall be grinding at the mill, the one shall be taken and the other left.These are the words that our Lord Jesus Christ spoke. Read all of Matthew 24.Marvin CoadPort CharlotteSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
