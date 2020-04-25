Editor:
Scary days.These are the times no one thought we would see.
My normally very social neighborhood is saying hello six feet apart. Locked in our home ,some have mates, others alone. But I am an American so I will overcome this as will my country.
We have a lot to be grateful for in the midst of this war. We have great healthcare workers who every day put their lives on the line to care for America. God bless. We have first responders, police officers, firefighters who every day protect us. God bless. We have access to food and pharmacy thanks to the workers who every day go to work to help keep America open. God bless.
Finally to my neighbors who look out for one another, bringing tissues to a high risk person. One neighbor making masks for all of us to keep us safe when we have to go out. Yes these are trying times but I thank my lucky stars I live in Grove City where we are one community who really cares. God bless us everyone.
Marilyn Moore
Englewood
