As the 50th Earth Day has come and gone, I'm writing to express my dismay over the "development" of the lot next to us. The lot has 30 mature pine trees, not to mention the undergrowth that will soon be razed to make way for a new house. This is one of the most heavily wooded lots left in Rotonda.
There have been great horned owls, bald eagles, hawks, pileated woodpeckers, Carolina wrens, and much more to marvel at. At the same time each year Chuck Will's Widow arrives to wake us up each morning. Soon it will all be lost.
The new owners will be part-time residents and ironically want to destroy 30 beautiful trees so they can enjoy nature and have a partial view of the pond. They already own a nice home near here yet they don't care what they'll ruin forever.
There are many less-wooded lots available in Rotonda.
I worry we're quickly losing our paradise.
Is there anything the HOA or Charlotte County can do?
Does every single lot have to be developed?
Ed Patmalnieks
Rotonda West
