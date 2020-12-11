Editor:
“God is spirit” He is a universal spiritual presence.
The Universal Father is an infinite spiritual reality; he is “the sovereign, eternal, immortal, invisible and only true god”.
Even though we are “the offspring of God” we ought not to think that the Father is like ourselves in form and physique because we are said to be created “in his image”.
Spirit beings are real, notwithstanding they are invisible to human eyes and have no flesh and blood. Even though there is only one Deity, there are three positive and divine personalizations of Deity: “God the Father, God the Son and God the Spirit.” The Son is the “Word of God” and the children of the Spirit are the“Act of God.”
“Let us make mortal men in our own image”: I.e. father, son, mother.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
