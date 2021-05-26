Editor:
Some scientists say climate change, caused by pollution, has caused the Earth to move off its axis. Others say earth's movement is causing climate change. And yet, others are saying, the carbon emissions being held in the atmosphere and our oceans can be harnessed and utilized as energy.
Millions of years ago, earth went through an "ice age" and then, without the help of carbon emissions caused by them, nonexistent humans, warmed sufficiently to melt the ice. Covid resulted from someone eating a bat or it was engineered in a lab to be used as warfare.
We are being directed by "experts" how to be living our lives. We believe the scientists, the politicians, the media, what is best for us while antifa, BLM and white supremacists, funded by those who manipulate, redefine our world as our cities burn.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.