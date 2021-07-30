I am a 20-year-old Charlotte County local, and an Environmental Geology major at FGCU, go Eagles! I am writing to you today to express some thoughts and concerns I have about climate change.
We are reaching the point of no return. Not to sound grim, but it is true. Our environmental health in the global sense is deteriorating at exponential rates in nearly every aspect of concern, all due to human effect and error. We are producing too much carbon dioxide, and not only are we reaching our limit, we are exceeding it.
What can we do? As it turns out, we can make a really huge difference in the form of one piece of legislation. The Carbon Tax. The Carbon Tax plan plants a tax on companies thatproduce carbon and normal households would receive a percentage of this tax money, as to notfeel the effects of it.
To put it in the perspective of a college student like myself, we are approaching our midterm. And if we do not pass, the final exam will only be that much harder. It’s crunch time.
I would also like to call upon representatives Steube, Scott, and Rubio to hear our pleas for action. The young community sees the plight we face, and we know that it lies with people like you to make this right. We know how to pass this class, and we ask that you do what you know is right.
