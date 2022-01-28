A dear friend of mine recently got Covid 19! Received two vaccines, the booster, a flu shot! I was encouraged to pursue the monoclonal antibody treatment. Was told monoclonal treatment helps strengthens antibodies. Wow! Was given information on monoclonal sites scattered all over Florida, thanks to Gov. DeSantis.
But now there is a supply shortage! I looked up information on monoclonal antibodies:
In 2020, The Food and Drug Administration “issued a permit for emergency use (of monoclonal antibodie) as a treatment for mild to moderate Covid 19”; and that it “helps (the) body to fight the illness!” Wow! A treatment! Were there huge headlines in the papers? No! Was it the top story in the news? No! Why not?
Instead we got vaccine mandates! People fully vaccinated and boosted coming down with Covid 19 while a remedy for Covid is buried somewhere! There was no “warp speed” to develop this positive treatment! Why? Look at all the professional sport events. Thousands of people loudly cheering/booing. How many have come down with Covid? Yet our children are forced to wear masks /be home schooled, businesses forced to close, etc. Let’s not discus the other therapeutics and pills available now. Instead the government is ordering unconstitutional mandates, but not promoting choices that work!
It’s all about money! Big Pharma is raking it in. Question: who has stocks in these pharmaceutical companies? I challenge you all to research this. Call your senators, representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.