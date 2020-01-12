Editor:
Office of the Presidency of the United States is an institution that deserves not to be subjected to chaotic whims and impulses by the holder of that office. That office should aim for impartial care and custody of the nation and its population. This country is not a Republican or Democratic America. This country is the United States of America. It is not two different countries. The division of this country into two should not be the legacy of any President.
Free press is not your enemy. In a free society, you must have free press. In the Soviet Union during Stalin's reign, the media was controlled by the state. State media reported only positive things done by Stalin.
One of the biggest strengths of this country has been the stability of the government for over 200 years. Today we have two parties that cannot communicate. Communication has been reduced to toxic name-calling and ridicule by both sides of the aisle.
Regardless of the desires to be one, we do not have a dear leader or king. Our king is the Constitution and the laws of the land. The leader should know the laws, show some humility, compassion and skills in the art of a deal to negotiate in keeping the country undivided.
The federal government is not a part of the Trump organization and lawmakers and civil servants are not employees of Trump.
When the dust settles, hopefully, the Democratic Republic of the United States remains united as a leader of the free world.
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.