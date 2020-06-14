Editor:
It appears Minnesota, as well as the press, have sided with terrorists, arsonists and looters, and decided to jail the ones who are sworn to protect us from them. How soon has Tessa Majors been forgotten?
Robert Schultz
Englewood
Editor:
