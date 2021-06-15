Editor:
The United States is facing its most serious challenge.
I cannot remember in all my 83 years of a serious segment of our population questioning the validity of a presidential election that was found to be the most honest and true until our most recent president, Donald Trump, produced his Big Lie. And too many believe it’s true.
Our democracy was created by the collective genius of a group of men 245 years ago but it is mostly an idea, a belief in ourselves that we will cherish this system that affords us the ability to govern ourselves, to maintain our freedoms of life and liberty.
But it all rests upon how we make our voices heard. And that is by the elections.
There is a movement among many Republican-led states to change their election laws determined to suppress voting ability, laws that allow them to overturn an election if they don’t like the outcome in order to favor the party of their governments’ choice, not necessarily the peoples’ choice.
The Republican Party in Congress has many representatives that believe in the Big Lie, or at least say they do. Who cherish their seats more than their oaths and vilify the few that speak the truth. Leaders who know or should know truth from lies and yet go along with the Big Lie when they should be speaking truth but find it more politically advantageous to keep silent.
And this is how Democracies die.
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.