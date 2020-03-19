Editor:
On a recent Wednesday, we were escorted to our seats at the CCCC for a variety show. After being seated, my husband passed out.
It was fortunate that the person(s}next to us were there to help. We cannot express our sincere thanks for your assistance until paramedics arrived. Again, thank you, thank you, thank you.
Arlene and Bill Hoffman
Englewood
