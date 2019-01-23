Editor:
If you've taken a road trip across country, or even a few states away, unless you see the sign it's likely you won't even know you've crossed the border from one state to another.
In spite of what some people seem to think, the U.S. is not a country of separate small nations. We are all one people from coast to coast. We aren't called the "United" States for nothing.
States may have separate interests that entitle them to individual governments and this is reflected on the federal level by awarding every state, regardless of population, equal representation in the U.S. Senate. But the antiquated Electoral College separates the national electorate, parceling the vote count to give certain states more say in presidential elections. This is not only unfair, it's undemocratic.
The office of the U.S. president is not representative of each separate state, it represents the entire nation and should reflect our population equally, as a whole. Just because a person resides in a less populated state should not entitle them to a a far more powerful vote than somebody from a heavier populated one. We are all Americans, regardless of where we live, and allowing our president to be elected by a significant minority does not reflect favorably on the democracy most Americans are so proud of.
Michael Hustman
Port Charlotte
