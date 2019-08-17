Editor:
Many folks who were children of the 1950s and 1960s laughingly recall diving under their desks at school, presumably to protect themselves from nuclear attacks. It's funny now and we know it was no protection at all, but at the time it felt very frightening.
Still it was a remote threat. These days kids have no such assurance. In those years, Russia was the cause. Nowadays, Russia doesn't need to threaten us with war. We are making war on ourselves.
Any day our kids go to school could be the last day. The same with shopping, an arena event or a movie. And once again, trying to duck is just about as useless. States are passing laws to protect kids in schools by having an armed person or sometimes a dog to protect them. It's expensive and doesn't keep them safe in all the other places, does it?
Doesn't it seem outlandishly unfair that children no longer feel safe in any place outside their home, and maybe not even there, as wild shots have killed children in their homes?
Some letters to the editor have complained that people who don't offer solutions shouldn't "whine." Well, I ask, when were problems ever solved without thinking and discussing them first?
This problem will never be solved as long as the guns and munitions manufacturers control the laws of our country.
So, while our representatives bow to the NRA, I don't have a solution. But I urge everyone to look at their children and grandchildren and think. Do you value their lives?
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
