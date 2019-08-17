Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.