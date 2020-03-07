Editor:
“Our politics aren’t some detached entities that exist separated from our moral convictions … they are direct extensions of them. We choose human beings to represent us in the world, who do and say what we would do and say if we had the power and position they have. I really wonder why you have chosen this man to speak for you.”
JohnPavlovitz.com, 2/20/20
I have examined some long standing relationships, many which are familial and some which feel that way, in light of the choices being made by the POTUS and those who serve him, as well as Republicans who seem to stand by him, no matter the choices he makes for his policies or his personal behavior. I now conduct this same examination with new friends.
Pavlovitz captures what I know to be true. Our political choices reflect our values. These choices reveal what is in our hearts showing what we think about the nature of humanity, about other humans (both those who are like us and those who aren’t), and about America's place in what turns out to be a very small world.
I hope in this election year that there is huge voter turnout and that the young and minorities show up, at least proportionately true to our demography. This way we can wisely elect men and women who stand for justice, compassion, kindness and government guided by these values. If you wave your flag for the current president or his policies you reveal a different set of values than most Americans embrace.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
