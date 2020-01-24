Editor:
Headlines in the Perspective section ask us "Should U.S. military spending be cut?"
I think not, but we should be careful how the money is spent. Combine our "defense" spending with our "humanitarian" expenses. We spend millions of dollars loading our bombers and fighters with bombs and missiles and all kinds of other ammunition and fly them over those who wish to destroy the USA and our way of life.
Later, we load up our planes with food, clothing, medical supplies and sometimes even doctors and staff and fly them to those areas we so carefully bombed to smithereens a short time before. What a waste. Why not use less destructive bombs and missiles and fill up the empty space in those bombers with the three Ms — men, medicine and money. We always ship this to them at a later date using planes similar to those we used to bomb the heck out of them in the first place.
Another money savings on military spending is stop the U.S. Air Force taxi service. Limit those Air Force One flights to the use of the president only. Never to the Speaker of the House. Of course the plan is not designated Air Force one unless the president aboard, but it is expensive to fly - much more than a commercial airplane
Bill Timm
North Port
