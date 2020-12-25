Editor:
There is something we all can do to fix America. Trump has made so many believe that this virus is not deadly and just a hoax when he knew it actually was. He has done everything he can to spread this virus to satisfy his own sick mind.
We can all start by following CDC guidelines — by wearing a mask to protect ourselves, neighbors and loved ones; social distancing; washing our hands often; and not traveling. Doctors and nurses are working day and night to save people's lives, They need people not to be so selfish as to ignore these guidelines.
Very soon there will be no ICU beds available in hospitals. We have a vaccine to solve our problem for the long run, but we all have to sacrifice our egos for the short term to make this virus more manageable for our healthcare workers, Many have given their lives. The life you save may be your own.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
