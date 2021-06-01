Editor:
I disagree with your editorial.
Gov. DeSantis is absolutely right to not require vaccinations for Florida residents to board cruise ships.
First of all, it’s a person’s right not to take it if they don’t want it.
Secondly, shouldn’t a negative Covid test 24 hours before you board suffice?
If a person is naturally immune to Covid - which a recent study has found over 50% of healthy people are – they have a right to cruise too. And they should have the right not to get a vaccine injection.
Some have been personally exposed to Covid several times, and have not caught it.
Physicians say it will be years before we know why some people are immune to the disease. Passengers can choose to wear masks and social distance while cruising too.
You are outside in fresh air most of the time.
Nita Cole
Englewood
