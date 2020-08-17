Editor:
Now that we hvae a leader who can tell us how God will judge Joe Biden, I need to offer a challenge to all my fellow Christians. We believe we will meet God again. When you do, tell God how great you are. See how that works out. Do you think you will see a smile or a tear?
If you see a smile, maybe you can suggest a photo-op. Maybe God Can revise the greatest commandment to say: "Make yourself great and then maybe you can find time for me and the rest of my creation."
If you see a tear, try to blame someone else.
If that does not work, consider: a) denying you said it or b) suggest God really did not understand.
Trump is part of the problem with his constant I/we/them encouragement. Trump is not the solution. We are! We need to unite and insist upon independence, accountability and respect first for ourselves and then for all our leadership.
Neither party seems capable of the needed changes. Maybe it is time for a responsible third party. I have serious reservations of all the current choices. We need to insist on better. There are two Republicans I could give serious considerations to, but if this is all we have I will have to wear my Nevertrump pin with pride and work on 2024.
We are better than this. We need to earn respect and it must start with us.
John Murray
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.