Editor:
I have neighbors who are conservative and neighbors who are liberal. They are all fine people who I am proud to know. No one has a monopoly on best practices – think what we can accomplish if we talk and work together. We all want to be safe, and we all want a functioning economy. All life has value, both personal and financial (which is why we buy insurance). Hopefully we can achieve a risk/benefit balance which will keep us both alive and in business.
Immigration is a huge problem: we are a big country, but we are not big enough to house all the world’s problems. Our farmers need more labor than Americans can provide. We need to welcome those we can reasonably help and those that can help us, and we need to do what we can to help others feel safe in their own country.
Felon’s rights need careful examination. It makes sense that a voter should be a citizen and a resident of the district where they vote. Otherwise we could just send ballots to Russia. Victims who do not get financial compensation have a right to be unhappy. But a felon who has served his time has paid his obligation to society. People who do not get financial compensation due to a debtor’s bankruptcy have a right to be unhappy, but they are not going to get their money. We need a society where people have no need to commit crimes.
United we stand.
David S. Martin
Punta Gorda
