Editor:
The next tropical storm, maybe hurricane, approaches, with a couple more in the pipeline. Will Americans realize we must take collective action? Unlike what happened in the Bahamas, Americans seem to remember to evacuate nursing homes and hospitals and our government asks that we prepare and evacuate. We spend billions to clean up the aftermath.
Are you seeing a pattern here? My question is this: When will we work together to slow down the drivers of these fast — developing dangerous storms and abnormal weather events?
For decades scientists have predicted stronger storms, extreme flooding, drought and wildfire. Our government should act to prevent these impacts, not react with surprise when our homes, businesses, our livelihoods are gone. A hope, a prayer and billions of dollars is not enough. We need leadership that is willing to face this existential challenge.
Heat trapping gasses that we all emit are the problem and solutions are available. Should fossil fuel companies and their investors take the profit and leave us holding the scrap wood of our lives? Should utilities stay tied to natural gas when solar is cheaper? Put a price on fossil fuel emissions, give those dollars back to Americans. Signal that now is the time to invest and create an economy where we all can thrive in a safe and healthy environment. Call your officials at all levels and ask them to take protective action, including Rep. Steube, Sens. Rubio and Scott. This is the collective action we each must take. Demand leadership from your leaders.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.