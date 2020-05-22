Editor:
Having taught U.S. Foreign Policy, and U.S. Constitutional Law, I am quite familiar with the doctrine of "Sovereign Immunity. " In accepted international law, that means that a foreign government cannot be sued by an individual, or a U.S. state, county, city, etc. in our courts for the criminal negligence or illegal actions of that foreign government.
However individual citizens of that foreign state can be indicted and prosecuted for a criminal offense in U.S. courts. I suggest that the individually named leaders of Communist China, be indicted by every county, state, and city in the U.S. for criminal negligence in that they knowingly allowed the coronavirus to be transmitted around the world. Financial damage suits can also be filed against each individual.
Recall that as soon as they knew that the virus could be transmitted people to people, the Chinese government banned all travel from Wuhan to the rest of China. There was therefore no outbreak in the major cities of Beijing or Shanghai! They did not ban travel from Wuhan to the rest of the world, thus insuring the deaths of tens of thousands, and unimaginable economic harm to the U.S. and the world's economy.
If every political subdivision in our country filed such indictments,and damage lawsuits, it would force the Chinese to hire thousands of attorneys and spend hundreds of millions to defend the indefensible. We cannot allow this totalitarian regime to get away with their perfidious actions. Let our Attorney Generals earn their keep!
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
