Editor:
We are all happy to see progress in Murdock Village as "West Port" begins to take shape. We welcome the growth, jobs, and tax revenue this will provide. On the other hand, the clear cutting of hundreds of acres of forest we see along 776 near the Charlotte Sports Park means that area is now hotter than it was before. Instead of the carbon storage and temperature cooling effect the forest provided, we now have a furnace. This is part of the 5,000 acres of forest cleared legally every day in the U.S.
Our county landscape code will restore some, but not all, of the lost tree canopy, but there will remain rooftops, roads, and parking lots which add to the the heating effect of cities. We criticize the president of Brazil for allowing tree removal in the Amazon Forest, yet we do the exact same thing here.
One day, as the world grows more desperate and the seas keep rising, we will understand the need to plant trees elsewhere to compensate for the carbon sequestration lost by building and road construction. Even our climate change denying President Trump agrees we need to plant one trillion trees around the world. Let's hope it is not already too late!
Gary Berger
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.