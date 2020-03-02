Editor:
Finally, someone recognizes the infiltration of socialism/communism into our Government. For years my WW II vet husband and I have seen this entity creeping
It is in our schools and colleges, brainwashing our kids and changing our society, destroying our freedoms we take for granted. America, as we know it, is being destroyed from within. My husband was an 18-year old kid when he shipped over to fight in Gen. Patton's Third Army for four years. He recently passed away. Some of his last words were “What was it all for?"
Lorraine Brenk
Punta Gorda
